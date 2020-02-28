Jesse Tyler Ferguson doesn't want to brag, but he has Posh and Becks' phone numbers.

On Friday, the Modern Family star stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show and explained how that epic hot tub scene with David Beckham and Courteney Cox came to be. While discussing the star-studded cameo, he told guest host Sean Hayes that he's actually become friendly with the soccer star and Victoria Beckham.

"I just ran into them outside of a SoulCycle class and they were like, ‘We're huge fans of the show,'" he began, calling the fashion designer "spicy." "And I was like, ‘Well, if you ever want to come visit the set…' And she was like, ‘Take my number.' So, I was texting with Victoria Beckham later that day and she was like, ‘We would like to come tomorrow.'"

He continued, "So, I hosted them on the set and everyone's like, ‘The Beckhams are here. Have you heard the Beckhams are here?' And I was like, ‘Yeah, they're my guests.' So I was, like, already comfortable around David in the hot tub."