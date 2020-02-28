Mama June is back. But it's not a happy family reunion on Mama June: Family Crisis.

The new season of Mama June: From Not to Hot (now labeled Mama June: Family Crisis) premieres Friday, March 27 and features the Shannon family struggling to pick up the pieces following June Shannon's drug addiction—and arrests—with boyfriend Geno Doak.

"Mama said nothing's ever going to come between us," Alana Thompson (Honey Boo Boo) says in the new trailer. "I don't even know who she is anymore."

Mama June: Family Crisis sees Lauryn Shannon (Pumpkin) and husband Josh doing their best to keep the family together. They've taken custody of Alana and are raising her alongside their toddler Ella.