Justin Timberlake Has Started the Ultimate Cookie Debate: Samoas vs. Thin Mints

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Fri., Feb. 28, 2020 5:09 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Justin Timberlake, Cookies, Girl Scout Cookies, Samoa Cookies, Thin Mints

Isa Foltin/Getty Images

Talk about a tough cookie.

On Thursday, Justin Timberlake gave Girl Scout cookie lovers something big to chew on: Samoas vs. Thin Mints.

"Samoas vs Thin Mints..." the "Can't Stop The Feeling" singer wrote on Instagram. "FOOD FOR THOUGHT. Double tap for DOUBLE SAMOAS. Comment for Thin Mints." 

Sitting comfortably in a tie-dye tee and sampling both cookie flavors, Timberlake and his team carefully analyzed the varieties to see if ooey-gooey Samoas held a candle to chocolatey peppermint Thin Mints. But before he casted his vote, he gave Girl Scouts everywhere a special shout-out. "You know, this one is for the Girl Scouts of America. We support you." After taking a bite of a Samoa, the Trolls star exclaimed, "Ooh. Ooh, do we support you!"

Proudly declaring himself Team Samoa, Timberlake was curious to know where his social media followers stood on the topic. "Maybe we should start a survey," he said as he finished his Samoa. "I know everybody automatically thinks about Thin Mints when they think of Girl Scout cookies."

Photos

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Cutest Family Moments

While pondering the idea, an undisclosed member of Timberlake's team chimed in: "I truly think Thin Mints are overrated," he shared. And before the "SexyBack" singer knew it, things got heated. Another member of his team said, "You're overrated!"

Seeing how passionate the two were about Samoas and Thin Mints, Timberlake looked at the camera and said, "See what I'm saying? It's a very contentious subject." 

With tensions still high, another team member casted his vote: "Thin mints are the bomb, but Tagalongs are my favorite." Not a fan of the peanut butter flavored cookie, Timberlake responded, "I don't know, man. Samoas, I mean, I love coconut. So, you can't—Samoas are my top."   

Now sparking the great Girl Scout cookie debate, fans flocked to Timberlake's post to cast their vote and express their opinions on the topic. One follower commented, "Option 3: S'mores," while another remained neutral, saying, "WHY NOT BOTH?" Shortly after one fan pledged their alliance to team Samoa, singer Miguel entered the debate: "Frozen Thin mints all day bro."

Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m.!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Justin Timberlake , Food , Instagram , Funny , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.