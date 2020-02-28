Meeting the family!

Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks are still going strong! The Hunger Games actor and his leading lady stepped out for lunch with his brother, Luke Hemsworth, and his wife, Samantha Hemsworth, on Thursday afternoon. Cameras spotted the group enjoying a meal at The Ivy in Los Angeles, along with some close pals.

Photos show model Gabriella—donning sunglasses, high-waisted jeans, a white tank top and boots—exiting the celeb hotspot just ahead of Liam, who sported dark jeans and a T-shirt, paired with sneakers.

This family outing seems to show that things are going well for Liam, 30, and Gabriella, 21, who first sparked romance rumors in late 2019. Relationship speculation first started in December, when the actor was spotted introducing Gabriella to his parents while out for lunch in Australia.

In early January, Liam and Gabriella, who are both from Australia, confirmed their relationship status with a PDA-packed day at the beach in Byron Bay.