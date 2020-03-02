Jennifer Lopez's Guess Edit: Hustle and Snag These 10 Items Now

by Carolin Lehmann | Mon., Mar. 2, 2020 4:30 AM

E-Comm: J.Lo's Top Picks From Guess

Jennifer Lopez is a retro beauty in the spring 2020 Guess campaign. She's ready for warmer weather in neon, denim, and lace.

"Whenever I do a collaboration, I always think of a character that I can play and be and we had a lot of fun doing that with this campaign," Lopez said. "The vibe this time was a mix between an Italian film star from the '60s, mixed with Madonna from the '80s, mixed with Sofia Loren."

If you love J.Lo's looks from the campaign like we do, the good news is you can buy them now. You can shop the clothes she wears as well as some of her other favorite Guess pieces online. There are even more items dropping soon, too, so be sure to keep an eye out.

Below, some of J.Lo's favorites that may catch your eye. And pssst! If you spend $125 or more at Guess (with a Jennifer Lopez item included), you'll receive a free, limited-edition bling J.Lo tumbler, too.  

NYX Sleeveless Midi Sweater Dress

Shine in this mint midi dress with a sweetheart neckline. The slit in the back makes it extra sexy.

E-Comm: J.Lo's Top Picks From Guess
$98 Guess
Desta Palazzo Pants

J.Lo loves these palazzo pants in a silky, jacquard fabric with a tropical print. Pair them with heels and a crop top for a night on the town.

E-Comm: J.Lo's Top Picks From Guess
$98 Guess
Denim Button-Up Romper

You'll have the perfect outfit in one step with this denim romper. It buttons in the front and has adjustable straps for just the right fit. 

E-Comm: J.Lo's Top Picks From Guess
$98 Guess
Evolette Twisted Tie Top

Snatch up this elegant white crop top with a twisted front detail. It's just as cute from the back, where it ties with a bow.

E-Comm: J.Lo's Top Picks From Guess
$79 Guess
Gold Rimless Square Sunglasses

Channel vintage J.Lo style with these rimless, square sunglasses. When you turn to the side, everyone will see the gold-tone triangle temple detail. 

E-Comm: J.Lo's Top Picks From Guess
$98 Guess
Circle Logo Track Jacket

Get sporty in this reflective track jacket. It has an oversize fit and a stand collar for a modern look. 

E-Comm: J.Lo's Top Picks From Guess
$108 Guess
Sandscape Maxi Shirtdress

This maxi dress brings the drama. Its gold-tone button front and belted waist are super flattering. 

E-Comm: J.Lo's Top Picks From Guess
$228 Guess
Honey Asymmetrical Pleated Dress

Make like J.Lo in her photo shoot and rock this asymmetrical, pleated dress in a fresh floral print. It has sweet details like ties at the shoulder straps and a button-front closure. 

E-Comm: J.Lo's Top Picks From Guess
$128 Guess
Jackie G Leather Logo Belt

Cinch your floral dress at the waist with this leather logo belt for more shape. It has a glam gold-tone G pin closure. 

E-Comm: J.Lo's Top Picks From Guess
$39 Guess
Natalia Faux-Snakeskin Moto Jacket

This red, faux-snakeskin statement jacket will make any outfit. It has rhinestone accents and an asymmetrical front zip closure. 

E-Comm: J.Lo's Top Picks From Guess
$148 Guess

All about the celebrity collabs? Then check out St. Vincent's collection with Outdoor Voices and Sofia Richie's Rolla jeans next.

