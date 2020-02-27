Welcome to the hot seat, Halsey.

On Thursday, the singer joined First We Feast's Hot Ones star-studded roster with a fiery interview. Alongside host Sean Evans, Halsey put her strength to the test as she made her way through 10 chicken wings, each hotter than the one before. With every wing came an equally scorching question, which allowed the "Without Me" singer to cover everything from her new album Manic to the famous names that make up her inner circle.

"You know, I have no problem walking on stage at Madison Square Garden," she told Evans before diving into the wings. "But if I have to sing in front of, like, 15 people, I'm, like, sweating. So, this is one of those occasions. You know, my album just came out. You would think that would be the priority on my mind. But instead, I haven't been able to stop thinking about this for a week."