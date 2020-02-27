"I think there's a reason that there's sometimes alcohol around during these reality shows," Jessica told EW. "Sometimes you loosen up and these moments can kind of come out. I really wish that I would have been better about the drinking for me. I was really uncomfortable and so I had a few moments where I overdrank. I know the first one I took accountability for on camera and then the bachelorette party as well. If I could do anything differently it would be that I didn't have so much to drink."

Jessica explained she tends to drink a little more if she's in a situation that makes her nervous, but normally she's not such a heavy drinker.