So, you've made it through the Love Is Blind finale. Here you are. You've watched 10 episodes of an addictive reality show that featured singles falling in love and getting engaged without ever seeing the other person. The finale, which dropped on Thursday, Feb. 27, featured four of the five couples followed by cameras after their engagements make it down the aisle. But once at the altar, not everybody got the fairytale ending. Warning, spoilers follow!

With Carlton Morton and Diamond Jack already done long before the couples made it back to reality to meet friends and families, just Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed, Damian Powers and Giannina Gibelli, Kenny Barnes and Kelly Chase, Mark Cuevas and Jessica Batten and Matt Barnett and Amber Pike were left to decide whether they wanted to live in holy matrimony.