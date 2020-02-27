Jon Bon Jovi Reveals His New Nickname for Prince Harry

Jon Bon Jovi is giving Prince Harry a new name.

The 57-year-old lead singer of Bon Jovi talked about his upcoming collaboration with the Duke of Sussex on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Wednesday. The rock icon couldn't help but inject a little cheesy '80s humor while talking about Harry and wife Meghan Markle's plan to step back as "senior" members of the royal family, which will take effect this spring. On Wednesday, the duke made a solo appearance at a tourism conference in Scotland and asked to be addressed as just "Harry."

"I'e been asking, what do I do, how do I address him, and then I realize I'm gonna call him the Artist Formerly Known as Prince," Bon Jovi joked, referring to the famous nickname the late music star adopted in the '90s amid a dispute with his record company over ownership rights to his music.

On Friday, Bon Jovi and Harry, 35, will meet at London's legendary Abbey Road Studios, where the rocker will re-record his band's late 2019 single "Unbroken," originally about U.S. veterans suffering from PTSD, for this year's Invictus Games. Harry, who served in the British Army for 10 years, founded the the international Paralympic-style sports competition for wounded and ill military personnel and vets in 2014. The Invictus Games Choir will also join the recording session.

The men's meeting will mark one of Harry's last engagements as a "senior" of the royal family.