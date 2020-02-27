See How Taylor Swift Transformed Into "The Man" for Her New Music Video

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Feb. 27, 2020 8:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Taylor Swift, is that you? 

The 30-year-old singer completely transformed her appearance for "The Man" music video.

The 10-time Grammy winner dropped the clip for the hit, which appears on her album Lover, on Thursday. In the video, Swift dressed up as "The Man" and sang about the double standards between men and women.

Not only did Swift star in the film but she also wrote and directed it. In fact, the video marked her directorial debut.

In addition, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson provided the voice for "The Man" and her father, Scott Swift, made his acting debut as, according to Swift, the "unimpressed umpire." Jayden Bartels, Dominic Toliver and Loren Gray made cameos, as well.

Swift's fans noticed quite a few Easter eggs scattered throughout the video, including references to her previous albums and her Miss Americana Netflix documentary. There also seemed to be a subtle nod to her music battle with Scooter Braun.

Watch

Taylor Swift Celebrates BF Joe Alwyn's Birthday in London

So, how did Swift become "The Man"?

For the answer, check out the gallery below.

Taylor Swift, "The Man"

YouTube

Becoming "The Man"

Swift documented the entire process at the end of her music video.

Taylor Swift, "The Man"

YouTube

Applying the Details

Let's just say she was practically unrecognizable by the end.

Taylor Swift, "The Man"

YouTube

Developing the Look

Clearly, a lot of work went into creating the character.

Article continues below

Taylor Swift, "The Man"

YouTube

Showing the Profile

Swift went all out for the process, too.

Taylor Swift, "The Man"

YouTube

Spraying It On

And her team didn't miss a detail.

Taylor Swift, "The Man"

YouTube

Looking Totally Different

Taylor, is that you?

Article continues below

Taylor Swift, "The Man"

YouTube

Raising Eyebrows

From getting new eyebrows...

Taylor Swift, "The Man"

YouTube

Sporting a New 'Do

To changing the hair...

Taylor Swift, "The Man"

YouTube

Finishing the Look

Swift and her team did it all. They also changed her eye color and gave her a goatee.

Article continues below

Taylor Swift, "The Man"

YouTube

Displaying the Final Result

"The Man" appears on Swift's album Lover.

Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m.!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Taylor Swift , Celebrities , Music , Transformation , Top Stories , Apple News , VG
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.