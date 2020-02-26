ABC; ABC/Maarten de Boer
by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Feb. 26, 2020 6:48 PM
ABC; ABC/Maarten de Boer
If this week's episode of The Bachelor gave you déjà vu, you're not alone.
After Madison Prewett expressed concern over Peter Weber's plans to get intimate with the other contestants, Bachelor Nation quickly drew parallels between their conversation and a similar one had by Hannah Brown and Luke Parker during last season of The Bachelorette.
Some might argue that much like Madison, Luke P. gave Hannah an ultimatum about her having sex with the other guys and their future together. As he told her, "I just want to make sure you're not going to be sexually intimate with the other relationships here." Hannah swiftly sent Luke packing, telling him he didn't have "the right" to question her morals.
In contrast, Madison told Peter it would be "really hard" for her to stay if he slept with the other women in the fantasy suite. (Spoiler alert: Peter ultimately confessed to Madison that he was intimate with them and she ran off... dramatically. Unfortunately you'll have to watch next week's The Bachelor to see how it all pans out.)
As for Luke P.'s take on Madison and Peter's tense conversation?
"My face when the fantasy suite situation is too familiar," he captioned a photo looking visibly shocked. "With that being said I haven't been watching this season but I got the lowdown and I am proud of @madiprew for standing firm in her convictions. Keep doing you girl!"
Meanwhile, Peter recently told E! News that he didn't consider Madison's remarks a deal-breaker for their relationship.
"I don't really consider it an ultimatum," he remarked. "Did it make for a very hard, difficult week? Absolutely, but it was her expressing her heart to me and that's what I asked all the women to do the very first night so I can't fault her at all for ever doing that."
He did say, however, "I would have liked for her to have shared that with me earlier. For the most part, you think that everyone knows how the show goes and at a certain week with fantasy suites what that means."
The Bachelor airs Mondays on ABC.
