If this week's episode of The Bachelor gave you déjà vu, you're not alone.

After Madison Prewett expressed concern over Peter Weber's plans to get intimate with the other contestants, Bachelor Nation quickly drew parallels between their conversation and a similar one had by Hannah Brown and Luke Parker during last season of The Bachelorette.

Some might argue that much like Madison, Luke P. gave Hannah an ultimatum about her having sex with the other guys and their future together. As he told her, "I just want to make sure you're not going to be sexually intimate with the other relationships here." Hannah swiftly sent Luke packing, telling him he didn't have "the right" to question her morals.

In contrast, Madison told Peter it would be "really hard" for her to stay if he slept with the other women in the fantasy suite. (Spoiler alert: Peter ultimately confessed to Madison that he was intimate with them and she ran off... dramatically. Unfortunately you'll have to watch next week's The Bachelor to see how it all pans out.)

As for Luke P.'s take on Madison and Peter's tense conversation?