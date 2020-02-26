Chad Johnson has issued a public apology to ex-girlfriend Annalise Mishler, but denies any allegations of domestic violence.

Two days ago, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise was arrested for robbery with domestic violence enhancement following an alleged altercation with Mishler at her home in Los Angeles. According to Mishler's legal team, authorities were called to the residence after a neighbor reported seeing Johnson banging on Mishler's door and screaming profanities. The previous night, Mishler claimed that Johnson "backhanded" her eye and punched a hole in her wall, which she documented on Instagram.

In a new video shared to Johnson's Instagram account on Wednesday, he recalls his version of events.

The reality TV personality claimed that after he and Mishler broke up on Monday, he drank alcohol for the first time in two months. "I made a promise to myself and my girlfriend that I wouldn't do that anymore, and as most of you know, that has been an issue in my life. Whenever I do drink, I don't act right," he explained.

Johnson then claimed he went to Mishler's apartment, which is located in the same complex as his apartment, where they got into a fight after she discovered he drank alcohol and downloaded a dating app.