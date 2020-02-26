by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Feb. 26, 2020 4:26 PM
Chad Johnson has issued a public apology to ex-girlfriend Annalise Mishler, but denies any allegations of domestic violence.
Two days ago, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise was arrested for robbery with domestic violence enhancement following an alleged altercation with Mishler at her home in Los Angeles. According to Mishler's legal team, authorities were called to the residence after a neighbor reported seeing Johnson banging on Mishler's door and screaming profanities. The previous night, Mishler claimed that Johnson "backhanded" her eye and punched a hole in her wall, which she documented on Instagram.
In a new video shared to Johnson's Instagram account on Wednesday, he recalls his version of events.
The reality TV personality claimed that after he and Mishler broke up on Monday, he drank alcohol for the first time in two months. "I made a promise to myself and my girlfriend that I wouldn't do that anymore, and as most of you know, that has been an issue in my life. Whenever I do drink, I don't act right," he explained.
Johnson then claimed he went to Mishler's apartment, which is located in the same complex as his apartment, where they got into a fight after she discovered he drank alcohol and downloaded a dating app.
"The next day," Johnson said, "I came over to try and talk things out. I saw she posted the videos. I wasn't mad at her. I totally understand why she did that. I still love her very much. I totally get it."
He claimed that Mishler started recording him. As Johnson described, "I was very down at the time and I was very upset and I just didn't want to be recorded. I made a stupid decision and I just grabbed her phone and I just threw it. I threw it outside. Once I went back over to her place to apologize, I was knocking on the door there. That is when one of the neighbors apparently called the police."
Johnson continued, "There was never any domestic abuse of any kind, I have never laid hands on a woman any time in my entire life. I was in the Marine Corps and was taught core values. I have a sister. I am a very overprotective brother. If she ever felt in danger, I would want her to call. If any women out there ever feels like they are in any danger, I urge you to call 911."
His video message concluded, "I can totally understand why Annalise felt threatened when I took her phone but I am 100 percent confident any domestic abuse charges are going to be dropped. There was never any type of domestic abuse at all whatsoever. I have never laid my hands on a woman. I am sorry for the entire situation. I am sorry for anyone who had to see it, who has been triggered by this. I am so sorry to Annalise who has been threatened. I am working on myself to get better. That is all I can do is put my best foot forward and try to be a better person, every day from here on out and make less mistakes in life. I hope that everyone out there cannot be so quick to take judgement."
Mishler has yet to comment publicly on Johnson's apology. They began dating in mid-2019.
E! News has reached out to Mishler's attorney for comment. Johnson is due back in court on March 17.
