Shantay, you stay, Nicki Minaj.

When RuPaul's Drag Race returns for season 12 on VH1 on Friday, Feb. 28, the queen of rap becomes the latest A-list celeb to grace the main stage with her presence and help Mama Ru get a bearing on the 13 new queens vying for the title of America's Next Drag Superstar. And she's not alone. This season will see the likes of Whoopi Goldberg, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Chaka Khan, Robyn, Leslie Jones, Normani, Jeff Goldblum, Daisy Ridley, Thandie Newton, Olivia Munn, Rachel Bloom, Daniel Franzese, Jonathan Bennett and Winnie Harlow strut their stuff and take a seat at the illustrious judge's table.

While there's no doubt that Minaj's appearance in the premiere will be legendary, not all Drag Race guest judges are made equal. The show has seen hundreds of celebs stop by since its debut in 2009. And more than a few of them have had us wishing they'd sashay away.