We can't belieb that today is Justin Bieber's birthday!

The "Baby" singer is turning 26 years old after a huge year of personal and professional success, including releasing his most recent album Changes (his first in four years) just two weeks ago.

His album rocketed to the No. 1 spot of the Billboard 200, making him the youngest artist to ever achieve nabbing the top spot seven times. That record was previously held by none other than Elvis Presley.

On the personal front, the "Yummy" artist spent the last year deepening his relationship with his wife, Hailey Bieber.

The two wed in 2018 but had a large, star-studded ceremony this past September in South Carolina.

Fans were even treated to an exclusive look inside of the wedding festivities when the musician uploaded another installment of his Justin Bieber: Seasons docu-series, which follows the chart-topper through the process of making new music.