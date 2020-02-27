Just keep paddling.

In this clip from tonight's all-new Very Cavallari, Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari are joined by friends Justin Anderson, Austin "Scoot" Rhodes, Stephanie "Biegs" Biegel and Mark "Chuy" Block on a camping trip. As part of their outdoor adventure, the group tries their hand at canoeing, with some more skilled at the activity than others.

"This is the dumbest thing ever," Chuy shouts while falling behind in a canoe with Biegs.

Of course, they aren't the only ones struggling on the river as Justin vocalizes concern about his and Scoot's wobbly canoe. Scoot, who seems to enjoy the canoeing outing, jokingly runs their canoe into Kristin and Jay's vessel.

"No! I do not think that's funny," the celebrity hair colorist expresses. "Why are you doing that? You really aren't trying to tip us over?"

"It's not gonna tip over, Justin! This is a canoe," Scoot explains.

As for Jay and Kristin? Even though Kristin is not paddling, they are leading the pack as Jay wants to "hammer this thing home."