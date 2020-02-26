Jackie Aina is interested in serving up looks—not drama.

As the YouTube star continues to change the standard of beauty one video at a time, it's hard to ignore all the drama amongst vloggers and bloggers.

While Jackie has tried to stay out of any controversy, she couldn't help but address all the headlines in E!'s digital series Just the Sip.

"I feel like it's progressively gotten crazier and crazier in the past four years and I don't know. I don't know what the catalyst for that was," she told E! News' Justin Sylvester exclusively. "If you're shook, we're in this and we're shook too."

Jackie continued, "It gets messy and you know, I'm 32 so for YouTube—I know this is going to sound very dramatic—but for YouTube, that's a little older so a lot of people who are considered my peers are 10 sometimes even 15 years younger than me. I'm like, ‘Let's talk it out.' Every time I've tried to be the bigger person and talk about those things, it's just been like okay so this was just like not really what it was."