Brad Pitt, Charlize Theron and More Urge Fans to Register to Vote in Star-Studded Video

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Feb. 26, 2020 12:55 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Brad Pitt

YouTube

Super Tuesday is right around the corner.

In a new PSA released by W Magazine on Wednesday, Brad Pitt, Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johansson, Cynthia Erivo and more stars urged viewers to register to vote.

"I vote because I believe in change," many of the A-listers echoed throughout the clip 

Laura Dern, Chris Evans, Awkwafina, Willem Dafoe, Jodie Turner-Smith, Beanie Feldstein, Kaitlyn Dever, Adam Sandler, Margaret Qualley, Shia LaBeouf, Taylor Russell and Dakota Fanning were among the many other celebrities featured in the star-studded video.

"I vote. We all should vote," Sandler said at one point. 

Whatever viewers' political stances might be, the celebs just encouraged them to "register to vote and be heard."

"Go vote!" LaBeouf said.

At the end of the clip, there was a call-to-action for viewers to visit www.vote.gov.

Super Tuesday is March 3. So, make sure to mark your calendars! Voters in 14 states—Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia—and one U.S. territory, American Samoa, will cast their ballots to have their say in the nominating contests this presidential primary season.

Watch

Yara Shahidi Shares Her Thoughts on Voting

Ready to spread the word?

Then watch the video above.

To read more about the video, click here.

Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m.!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Brad Pitt , Charlize Theron , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.