Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Selfie With North West at School Drop Off

by emily belfiore | Wed., Feb. 26, 2020 12:46 PM
They grow up so fast!
On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian proved once again that North West is her mini-me with a sweet Instagram post. Posing alongside the adorable 6-year-old before she heads to school, the mom of four seized the moment to take the perfect mother-daughter selfie—complete with natural lighting and a scenic view.
"School drop off," she captioned the precious snapshot, where North can be seen donning her school uniform and flashing the camera a smile.
When Northie isn't at school or hanging with siblings Saint West, 4, Chicago West, 2, and Psalm West, 9 months, in their epic playroom, Kim and her eldest daughter love to make TikTok videos together. In fact, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently shared one of their creations on her social media. Following North's lead, the pair showed off their dancing skills and busted a move together. To make the video even better, the stylish kiddo added some fun filters to the mix to make it really pop.
Needless to say, Kim and North make an amazing duo. Relive all of their cutest mother-daughter moments below:
North was Kim's mini-me in this adorable mother-daughter selfie.
Another day, another adventure!
Michael Simon Photography
Kim supports her little girl as she makes her runway debut at the L.O.L. Surprise! fashion show.
Work it, ladies!
"My bestie."
How cute is this pic of Kim and North on the tennis court?
"Girls day!" Kim wrote on Instagram.
Snapchat
The two celebrate Kim's brother's 29th birthday.
Jackson Lee / Splash News. This photo was taken with parental consent in accordance with E!'s No Kids Policy
North adorably ties to catch a snowflake on her tongue while out and about with Kim in New York.
Like mother, like daughter! Kim and Nori wear matching braids for Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Eve party.
North's beautiful curls are on full display as she hangs out with her mama in an adorable Minnie Mouse outfit.
Dunkin D/WCP/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES - This photo was posted on parent's social media in accordance with E!'s No Kids Policy
The doting mom gives her mini-me a boost during a family outing.
Clint Brewer/Splash News
Mom and daughter both sported mouse ears at the little girl's second birthday in Disneyland.
North looks so cute fresh out of the pool!
Loving this throwback to baby North!
Sharpshooter Images/Splash/Kimkardashian.celebuzz.com-This photo was posted on parent's social media in accordance with E!'s No Kids Policy
Sleepy North!
The birthday girl looks super happy.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
She may be at a fashion show, but North can't help but be cozy in mom's arms!
North has so many of Kim's amazing qualities!
Laughing!
Looks like the apple doesn't fall far from the tree...
XOXO
How fun does this mommy and daughter day trip to the zoo look? (Okay, and Dad!)
Even when she's working, Kim always has time and space for North!
Splash News -This photo was posted on parent's social media in accordance with E!'s No Kids Policy
Aw! The gorgeous mommy-daughter duo look cute in the water!
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for adidas
There's always time for play.
She loves kisses from mommy Kim.
Looks like someone took mom's pearls!
