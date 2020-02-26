Revisiting "The Dress" Debate 5 Years After the Viral Sensation

Five years ago, a dress broke the Internet.

On Feb. 26, 2015, a Tumblr user uploaded a photo of a striped dress and asking, "Guys please help me—is this dress white and gold, or blue and black? Me and my friends can't agree…"

Neither could the Internet. Scores of people, including celebs, weighed in as the photo of the dress went viral.

Mindy Kaling and BFF B.J. Novak did not agree with each other. Taylor Swift conclude the dress was "OBVIOUSLY BLUE AND BLACK." Many people scrambled to phone a friend.

"Trying to reach my bf to see if he thinks blue/blk or white/gold but apparently he's 'in a meeting,'" Emmy Rossum tweeted at the time. "Does he not get how important this is?"

Others trolled.

"F--k the dress it's heinous," tweeted Chrissy Teigen.

"The dress is Teal," wrote David Duchovny.

The truth was out there, and the truth was...the dress was actually blue and black.

Happy fifth anniversary, dress!