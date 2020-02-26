The viral London Tube star has made it across the pond.

If you used the Internet this month, you very likely came across something about Charlotte Awbery, who took the online world by storm thanks to a chills-inducing video of her finishing the lyrics to "Shallow" from A Star Is Born.

The clip was part of a larger video for which its creator, Kevin Freshwater, went up to unsuspecting people with a microphone and encouraged them to finish the song that he was singing to them.

That video has since amassed 28 million views on Facebook alone, getting the attention of fans around the world—including Ellen DeGeneres.

On Wednesday, the viral singer, who has been performing professionally for 15 years, took the stage on the daytime talk show to perform the hit song and sit down with the famous host.

"I'm absolutely overwhelmed with all of this," she told DeGeneres and thanked her. The host listed off all the incredible things that have happened to Awbery since the impromptu moment went viral, including Ariana Grandefollowing her on Instagram, to which she said she followed her back.