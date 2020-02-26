The ponytail-pulling drama continues!
Bravo released the fiery trailer for the three-part Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion Wednesday and Margaret Josephs is holding Teresa Giudice accountable for telling Danielle Staub to pull her hair earlier this season.
"You talked her into being violent!" Margaret screams as Giudice in the dramatic video. "You have no remorse!"
"I was so f--king mad," Teresa responds.
While Staub is in attendance for the reunion, the clip shows Danielle refusing to come out as she's upset about the seating arrangements on set. "I've asked several times that I be seated with Andy [Cohen]. I'm an original Housewife," Staub says in her dressing room. "The game ends here."
Dolores Catania also makes a surprising revelation about her relationship with boyfriend David Principe, admitting she's "pissed off" about their situation. "I'm a f--king good catch," Dolores says before Andy asks the cast, "Who thinks Dolores should kick him to the curb?"
Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Aydin also clash once again over Jackie's finances, while Melissa Gorga and hubby Joe Gorga share their true feelings about Joe Giudice's alleged cheating. But it's not all drama.
On a lighter note, Teresa opens up about dating post-split from Joe. "I hope you've gotten your pipes cleaned," Cohen jokes. "I'm dying to!" Teresa cracks.
Check out the reunion trailer for yourself above. Part one of the RHONJ reunion kicks off Wednesday, March 4!
The Real Housewives of New Jersey finale airs tonight at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)