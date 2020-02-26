American Horror Story season 10 has a cast, and what a cast it is. The stars of the new season include returning players Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, as well as newcomer to the series Macaulay Culkin This is not a drill!

Series co-creator Ryan Murphy took to his Instagram to reveal the stacked cast list. This will be the Home Alone star's first season of the FX anthology show.

In addition to Culkin, who recently popped up on Hulu's Dollface, the cast for season 10 includes returning players Paulson, Peters, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock.

Peters and Paulson both sat out season nine, which was titled American Horror Story: 1984.