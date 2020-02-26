Watch Kate Middleton Take on Taekwondo and Track During Sporty Visit

Kate Middleton attended a SportsAid Stars event at London Stadium in Stratford on Friday.

During her visit, the Duchess of Cambridge participated in a number of activities. For instance, she watched a taekwondo demonstration by Olympian Lutalo Muhammad and fighter Mia Pachansky and even received a tutorial on how to throw a reverse punch. She also learned about track and field from coach Coral Davis Nourrice, heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hill, wheelchair racer Danny Sidbury and sprinter Emmanuel Oyinbo-Coker and pushed off the starting blocks.

But that's not all. Kate also learned about ParalympicsGB's plans for the 2020 Games in Tokyo and met with a number of SportsAid athletes, including Amy Holder, Karim Chan, Molly Kingsbury, Emmanuel Thomas and Dom Ogbechie.

In addition, she spoke with parents and guardians about the impact SportsAid, an organization that supports the next generation of athletes, has had on their children and how the charity can further support them. She also later gave a speech.