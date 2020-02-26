Prince Harry Asks to Be Called Just "Harry" During U.K. Return

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Feb. 26, 2020 5:32 AM

Prince Harry, Tourism Summit

Andrew Milligan-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Just call him "Harry."

Prince Harry attended the Travalyst Sustainable Tourism Summit in Edinburgh, Scotland on Wednesday. Before he took the stage to say a few words, the host, Ayesha Hazarika, told the crowd the Duke of Sussex wanted to be referred to by just his first name. 

"He's made it clear we that we are all just to call him 'Harry,'" she said, per a video shared by The Daily Mail's royal correspondent Rebecca English. "So ladies and gentlemen, please give a big, warm, Scottish welcome to Harry."

The decision may not come as a huge surprise to royal admirers. Back in January, Harry and Meghan Markle announced their plans to step back as "senior" members of the royal family and to split their time between the U.K. and North America. Per the agreement, the two will no longer undertake representative duties on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II. According to the Sussex website, they will also "no longer actively use their HRH titles as they will no longer be working members of the family as of Spring 2020."

This marked Harry's first time back in the U.K. since reuniting with Meghan and their son Archie Harrison in Canada, where the trio has been residing, back in January.

Photos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Step Back as "Senior" Royals and Announce Move to North America

During the summit, Harry also explained Travalyst—a new initiative led by the duke and founded by Booking.com, Skyscanner, Trip.com, TripAdvisor and Visa. According to its website, the organization aims to "transform the future of travel into a more sustainable one that supports and protects destinations and local communities for decades to come."

Harry debuted the initiative in September 2019. The launch came just weeks after Harry and Meghan came under fire for taking a private jet to Nice despite speaking out about protecting the planet.

"I came here by commercial," Harry said at the launch in Amsterdam. "I spend 99 percent of my life traveling the world by commercial. Occasionally, there needs to be an opportunity based on a unique circumstance to ensure my family are safe and it's genuinely as simple as that. But as I said in my speech, for me, it's about balance."

