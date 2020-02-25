LeBron James is not willing to engage with speculation regarding his attendance at yesterday's celebration of life for Kobe Bryant.

The Los Angeles Lakers star and close friend of Kobe appeared notably absent from the service, which was attended by several of LeBron's teammates as well as other famous figures in the NBA. The cameras often panned to the celebrities seated inside Staples Center, but never to LeBron.

The Los Angeles Times asked LeBron whether or not he skipped out on the memorial, but didn't get a clear answer on the matter.

"Like I said, man, it's just... I respect your question, for sure," he said during Tuesday's shooting practice. "It was very emotional, very emotional day, very tough day for myself, for my family, for everyone involved."

LeBron did, however, give praise to Vanessa Bryant, who eulogized her late husband and daughter, Gianna Bryant, in a touching speech.