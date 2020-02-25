One day after the Harvey Weinstein verdict, a group of "Silence Breakers" reacted to the news at a press conference in Los Angeles.

Weinstein was found guilty in New York on Monday on one count of rape in the third degree and one count of criminal sexual act in the first degree. He was found not guilty on two counts of predatory sexual assault and one count of rape in the first degree.

The disgraced producer, who continuously denied all allegations of non-consensual sex, faces a sentence of five to 25 years in prison for criminal sexual act in the first degree. He will be sentenced on March 11.

Sarah Ann Masse, Rosanna Arquette, Melissa Sagemiller Nesic, Louisette Geiss, Louise Godbold, Lauren Sivan, Lauren O'Connor, Larissa Gomes, Katherine Kendall, Jessica Barth and Caitlin Dulany gathered in front of the steps of Los Angeles' City Hall on Tuesday to respond to the verdict. All of the women have accused Weinstein of misconduct.

Arquette called it a" truly a landmark moment for survivors of rape and sexual assault," as well as "a historic leap for the #MeToo movement."

"Now we know that if we dare to speak there is a far greater chance we will be heard and our abusers will be punished," she said at one point.

She also said this was a "historic shift" she never thought she would see in her lifetime.

"I know that speaking out about rape and sexual assault is difficult if not impossible for poor women, women of color, disabled women and trans women, like my sister Alexis," she later added. "I want to say to those women: Change is coming. We are your sisters. Justice has prevailed today in this case and I hope we'll see more of it."