Go Inside Katie Holmes' $4 Million Calabasas Home

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Feb. 25, 2020 10:09 AM
Katie Holmes is saying goodbye to a special property.
According to the Los Angeles Times, a Calabasas home tied to the actress has sold for a little more than $4 million.
Located on a private cul-de-sac, the property features six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, one of which is a separate guest casita.
For those who love to entertain or cool down during the hot summer months, the house features an oversized pool with a sunken fire pit lounge area, large grassy area and sports court.
And despite the Tudor-inspired contemporary being built in 2007, the half-acre lot borders undeveloped land making it quite the private getaway.
For those hoping to get an inside look into the property that was last listed in November, you're in luck! From the gorgeous master bedroom to the spacious kitchen perfect for any chef, we have to wonder why Katie would ever want to leave.
Fortunately, we can get some home inspiration in our gallery below.
realtor.com
Between the hardwood floors, chandeliers and natural light, there's so much to admire the second you walk into Katie Holmes' home.
realtor.com
When you're not enjoying the outdoor oversized pool or fire pit lounge area, perhaps you can enter the family room and enjoy some classic TV. Is Dawson's Creek on right now?
realtor.com
The spacious master suite includes a sitting area and large outdoor sun deck. Something tells us couples would never want to leave.
Article continues below
realtor.com
After enjoying the property's gourmet center island kitchen with professional style appliances, you can enjoy the best cooking in this cozy dining room.
realtor.com
Bath time has never been more relaxing! With views of the Calabasas hillside, a little bit of R&R sounds good to us.
realtor.com
The open floor plan offers several entertaining courtyards and plenty of windows to admire sunrises and sunsets.
Article continues below
Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?