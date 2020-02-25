Bebe Rexha Recalls Finally Learning Her Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis

"I'm bipolar and I'm not ashamed anymore," Bebe Rexha tweeted in April. "That is all. (Crying my eyes out.)."

On April 15, 2019 the Grammy-nominated songstress took to Twitter to share a recent diagnosis. "For the longest time, I didn't understand why I felt so sick," the star wrote at the time. "Why I felt lows that made me not want to leave my house or be around people and why I felt highs that wouldn't let me sleep, wouldn't let me stop working or creating music. Now I know why."

Nearly a year later, the 30-year-old performer has pulled back the curtains even further on living with bipolar disorder, a diagnosis she told Self that, upon learning, "did kind of f&$k me up for a little bit."

"That was my worst fear all my life: going crazy," she told the magazine in a newly published interview. "I felt like me opening up to my fans was me finally saying, 'I'm not going to be imprisoned by this.' And maybe it'll make somebody not feel imprisoned, in that moment, if they feel like they're going through a rough time. That's why I decided to really open up and to free myself from that."