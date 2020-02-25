Gwyneth Paltrow isn't a regular mom, she's a cool mom!

On Monday, the Goop founder stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live and revealed that her children Apple Martin, 15, and Moses Martin, 13, who she shares with ex Chris Martin, have started to take an interest in her wellness empire. While on the topic of how her kiddos have embraced her Goop-ness, Gwyneth admitted that her son was actually quite embarrassed by it at first.

"You know, it's funny actually, my son said to me the other day—he was like, ‘You know, at first, I thought it was really embarrassing that there were vibrators on your website. And now I think it's a great thing,'" she told host Jimmy Kimmel. "He's like, ‘You're a feminist, mom. You're a badass.' I was like, ‘Thank you.'"

Amused by her son's reaction, the late night host quipped, "Wow, yeah, no, I don't think I've ever said the word ‘vibrator' with my mother in the room. You guys are really ahead of the game there."