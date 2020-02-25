EXCLUSIVE!

This Is Us Sneak Peek of Rebecca and Kevin Proves a Mother Always Knows

This Is Us won't be doing Friends' whole, "They don't know that we know they know," thing when it comes to Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore).

In the exclusive sneak peek from the Tuesday, Feb. 25 episode of This Is Us, "Clouds," Kevin visits his mom after learning about her health struggles from Randall (Sterling K. Brown) during the Big Three's trip to the cabin.

"You look great," Kevin tells her.

"I do?" Rebecca asks in surprise.

"Yes, you do! Wonderful, actually," he says.

His enthusiasm betrays him. 

"They told you, didn't they?" she asks. Mother's always know, and Rebecca gets the answer by simply looking at him and saying, "Kevin."

All of Mandy Moore's This Is Us Ages

"Sweetheart, I'm sorry," she tells him. "I wanted to tell you in person myself."

Kevin's not mad, just concerned for his mother. Her MRI results are due later in the day.

"I'm good, though. I'm good. A little anxious about today, I'm not going to lie, but it's funny, somehow all of this bad news has sort of freed me up. Carpe diem and all that," Rebecca says.

To get their mind off it, and to really carpe diem, Kevin and Rebecca are hitting some record stores together after Miguel (Jon Huertas) bows out to let them get some mother-son bonding in.

"Clouds" also features Toby (Chris Sullivan) making a grand gesture and in the past, the Big Three get their report cards.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

