Jazz Jennings is looking for a little help from her family. But it's not your typical request.

In the exclusive sneak peek of I Am Jazz, above, Jazz asks her brother, grandpa and dad to perform in her drag show. This isn't just any drag show, it's a charity event for her friend Noelle whose insurance company won't cover her gender confirmation procedure.

"I wanted to ask you three if you wanted to participate and perform in Jazz," Jazz asks her family while trying on wigs.

Her dad, Greg, has some reservations and asks, "So, it's not just getting dressed it's actually singing a song or lip syncing a song?"

But Grandpa Jack is ready.