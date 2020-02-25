Beyoncé Respectfully Changes Her Song Lyrics at Kobe Bryant Memorial

In honor of Kobe Bryant, Beyoncé respectfully changed the lyrics to "one of his favorite songs."

On Monday, the megawatt star took the stage to begin a public memorial held in honor of the late basketball legend and his beloved daughter, Gianna Bryant, both of whom tragically died in a helicopter crash a month ago along with seven others.

After performing the beginning of "XO," the songstress explained, "I'm here because I love Kobe and this was one of his favorite songs, so I want to start that over, but I want us to do it all together and I want you to sing it so loud they hear your love."

And, as she sang the hit 2013 track while backed by a choir of singers and musicians, it was clear Beyoncé was paying attention to every word she belted out because she appropriately altered some of the original lyrics.

She changed the line "And I'm crashing into you" to "And I'm laughing into you" and swapped "You kill me boy XO" for "Just kiss me boy XO."