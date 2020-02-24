Jessica Simpson is feeling the love!

The 39-year-old star has a lot to be celebrate, especially with the release of her memoir, Open Book. In fact, it recently landed number one on the New York Times' best-seller list, which many authors know is no small feat.

However, for the beloved fashion mogul, she explained that her biggest "accomplishment" (so far) is enjoying her memoir's success with her three children—Maxwell Drew Johnson, Ace Knute Johnson and Birdie Mae Johnson—whom she shares with husband, Eric Johnson.

On Saturday, Jessica opened up to E! News about her family's overwhelming support over her memoir.

"I'm so proud to share this moment with my family, with my children. They're so excited, they're so in awe," she said at the Create and Cultivate event in Los Angeles. "'Oh, that's what mommy was doing when she says she's writing a book.'"