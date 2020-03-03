When it comes to parenting, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are the first to admit that things can get a little silly.

But as two talented movie stars, some may wonder if the Hollywood couple ever uses their acting chops while raising two young kids. Their answer may surprise you.

In an exclusive first listen at Brit Morin' new iHeartRadio Original Podcast titled Teach Me Something New, both Ashton and Mila confess to sometimes getting into character while reading. Spoiler alert: Their kids don't like it.

"Do you know what's really funny is I sometimes try to read our daughter's books in the characters' voices, and she's like, ‘Dad, can you just use your real voice?'" Ashton revealed in a sneak peek. "I'll do Peppa pig with an English accent. And then daddy pig, the whole thing. And she's like, ‘Dad, just do your regular voice.'"

Mila added, "I think we're silly at home. We're very goofy parents when it comes to our children, but that don't have skill. I think that's just being idiots. I think we're very comfortable with ourselves acting a fool at home, but maybe that comes from the idea of being comfortable in your own body, and in your own skin, and in your mind and not having a fear of making a fool of yourself."