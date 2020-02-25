Score These Top 5 Amazon Wish List Items While You Can!

by Mallory Carra | Tue., Feb. 25, 2020 3:30 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Have you ever placed something you really, really wanted on your Amazon wishlist? You're not alone.
Lots of Amazon enthusiasts just like you are using the wishlist function, not quite ready to press "Add to Cart," yet still admiring everything from an easy-to-use mini waffle maker with over 7,000 5-star reviews and a popular Nintendo Switch game to the latest album by the most popular boy band in the world. But then, there always comes that time when you want to do more than just add what you love to your wish list—and you need to take action.
We've rounded up the best most-wanted items on Amazon wishlists to encourage you to take the plunge and finally click "Buy It Now." Check them out below!
BTS is the most famous boy band in the world and their recently-released fourth studio album is primed to top the Billboard charts, making it a must-have for any music fan.
As featured in Daily Pop's Valentine's Day gift guide, make your own delicious waffles at home with this cute and super easy-to-use mini waffle maker. It can make regular waffles or you can order the heart-shaped model to celebrate love every day. Amazon customers not only put it on their wish lists, but they love the product—and it has over 7,000 5-star reviews to prove it.
Amazon's own Fire TV Stick 4K is currently 30% off, making it easier than ever to buy it off your wish list. You can plug it into your TV and watch everything from Prime Video and Disney+ to Netflix and HBO.
We could all use a little more gratitude in our lives, so it's no wonder this self-exploration journal dedicated to thankfulness is one of the most-wanted items.
The beloved game will make its Nintendo Switch debut on March 20, but New Horizons is already a best-seller and it's ranked as the No. 1-selling game for Nintendo Switch.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check out this $24 blazer that has 750+ 5-star reviews and these $20 leggings with pockets.
