Spring Break at These Celebrity Loved Resorts

by Carly Milne | Mon., Mar. 2, 2020 3:30 AM
Spring break is on its way, and time is running out to book a good getaway. Need some inspiration? Try going where celebrities go!
It's no surprise that celebs have a knack for finding the best far-flung, luxurious, scenic and serene spots to relax and unwind, with unbelievable amenities and views that will imprint on your brain long after you leave. From beachside resorts to lush, green getaways, and even a seaside casino resort, there's a little something for everyone... but especially for those who want to get away from it all and just lay in the sun to recharge.
Check out some of our most favorite celebrity-loved resorts below, and book your getaway today!
We feel like you should do what Taraji P. Henson does as a general rule, but that recommendation goes next level when it comes to vacationing in Cabo, because she had the time of her life at the Nobu Hotel Los Cabos in February. This stunning beachside hotel gets it's chic but inviting look from a blend of Japanese minimalism and Mexican materials. You can chill by the adults only infinity pool, or pad down the white-sand beach to dip your toes in the water when you're not spending time in one of 200 luxurious guest rooms. Don't miss out on dinner at their signature restaurant, of course, and make sure you save time to visit Esencia Spa and experience the outdoor hydrotherapy garden, experiential shower, cabana jacuzzi and hydrotherapy pool. Bliss.
Doesn't a Caribbean getaway sound fantastic right about now? Book in at The Shore Club in Turks and Caicos, and you'll be staying at the first and only resort on Long Bay Beach in Providenciales just like Chrissy Metz and Tracy Morgan. The hotel has 106 guestrooms and suites situated around four pools, with six brand new six-bedroom villas if you're traveling with a big crew (that's where Chrissy and Tracy stayed... though not together!). Plus, there's three dining options to choose from. Situated right on the beach, it's quiet and a bit more secluded than other Turks properties, so you'll get your R&R like a star.
This hotel has been welcoming guests to it's SoCal beachside resort for over 130 years, and their list of visiting celebs is legendary. For example? Marilyn Monroe was there while shooting Some Like It Hot. Other guests include Charlie Chaplin, Lucille Ball and Dezi Arnaz, Greta Garbo, Mae West, Rita Hayworth, Joan Crawford, Mickey Rooney, Katherine Hepburn, John Wayne, Humphrey Bogart and Walt Disney, just to name a few. With well-appointed guestrooms and standalone villas that sit right next to the white sand beach, you can laze about in the sun watch movies by the beach at night, or go the more active route with watersports to keep you busy.
Wanna spend your vacation at the spot where Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse kicked off their New Year? This is it, and it's stunning. Your arrival is punctuated by a trip through the Dos mares Tunnel, which was carved through a solid mountain, and your check-in happens at an open-air concierge. From there, you'll check into one of 115 rooms or suites, which each boast a private plunge pool and ocean views...not to mention, your own personal assistant service, a fireplace, and the usual TV and WiFi offerings. This is heaven on earth.
Did you see Demi Lovato belt out the National Anthem at the Super Bowl earlier this year? Well before she did that, she chilled out with a four-night stay at the Asahi Villa at the Nobu Hotel Miami Beach. While she stayed in a private oceanside cabana, you can choose from one of 206 guest rooms, 126 of ehich feature a king-size bed. There's also 35 suites and three penthouse suites, just in case you're feeling fancy. And don't forget the ever-famous Nobu Restaurant in the lobby, offering signature dishes like tuna tacos and lobster salad. And if you need a little extra R in your R&R time, there's also a 22,000 square foot spa ready to pamper you to perfection.
Travel to Rancho Santa Fe, California and stay at the Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa to see what it's like to be Gwyneth Paltrow, Whitney Port or Jana Kramer for a little while. The five star, five-diamond resort has 49 luxurious guest casitas, a three bedroom hacienda with a private pool and backyard, and 12 villas spanning 45 acres of lush gardens, nature trails and olive groves. You can chill at The Spa at Rancho Valencia (a fave of Gwyn's, of course), or take part in one of 95 fitness classes they offer, including getting your downward dog on in the 1,000-square-foot Serenity Yoga Pavilion. You'll return from vacation rested, relaxed, and quite possibly an entirely new person.
Hawaii has always been a haven for traveling celebrities, but the small, mostly untouched island of Lanai has become a hotspot for those looking to get away from the everyday. The Four Seasons Resort Lanai has hosted the likes of Jessica Alba (who celebrated her 35th birthday here), Katharine McPhee on a family getaway with David, Sara and Erin Foster, Rachel Zoe, and Bill and Melinda Gates. With over 90,000 secluded acres, you'll get all the peace and quiet you need, and plenty to keep you busy if you want, like a snorkeling excursion or a round of golf on their Jack Nicklaus-designed Manele Golf Course overlooking the magnificence of Hulopoe Bay, home to swimmer dolphins and humpback whales. Just don't forget to have dinner at Nobu Lanai, or hit up the Hawanawana Spa.
Get to the heart of the action in an instant when you stay at The Setai, Miami Beach, just like Britney Spears did. Combining Asian hospitality with personalized service, The Setai makes its home in a restored 1936 landmark building in Miami's famed Art Deco District, with each room outfitted with the latest and greatest tech to make your stay exceptionally comfortable... and not to mention, totally stylish. Take advantage of their three temperature-controlled pools, beachfront service while you get your tan on, fabulous food from Executive Chef Vijayudu Veena, and a nice, relaxing massage at the new Valmont for The Spa.
Running away from New York to spend your spring break in Atlantic City? Stay at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, and you'll be in good company. The hotel has hosted Kevin Hart, Kenny Chesney, Drake, Tim McGraw, Michael B. Jordan, Adam Sandler, Pitbull, Mary J. Blige and more. Situated on 17 acres of beachfront property, it's all about music and entertainment here, of course. Sure, there's the historic memorabilia collection, but when you're not in your guest room (with either a city or ocean view), you'll be enjoying world-class entertainment in the form of a (likely) sold-out show, high-stakes gaming, personalized entertainment programs, and so much more. And when you're done? Relax and unwind at the Rock Spa.
Want to stay where Errol Flynn, Bob Hope, President Franklin Roosevelt, Keanu Reeves, Bethany Frankel and Ricky Martin laid their heads after a nice long day in the hot Caribbean sun? Then book a trip to San Juan, Puerto Rico and get yourself a room at this incredible beachfront hotel boasting luxurious accommodations, an award-winning culinary program, a top-notch spa, and more. The Condado Vanderbilt's dining experiences come courtesy of Michelin Star-rated Executive Chef Juan Jose Cuevas, who brings guests farm-to-table taste in every dish. Meanwhile, VC Lounge offers vintage wines and spirits or unique cocktails with live jazz music, while the spa features a sauna, steam room, restorative treatments, warm-to-cool therapies, and the island's only Hammam. Just let the stress melt away...
Pretty much any vacation to Bali, Indonesia is an amazing experience, but one spent at The Mulia Bali is a whole other level. Just ask celebs like Lupita Nyong'o, Miles Teller, Shay Mitchell, Millie Bobby Brown, Ashley Graham, Leona Lewis, Kate Bosworth, Nina Dobrev and Kristin Cavallari. With breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean, the hotel sits on the white sand of the Nusa Dua beach and offers luxuriously designed elegant suites with incredible views. Wine and dine the night away at Soleil, their signature seaside Mediterranean and Pan Asian restaurant, chill out in the lounge or at one of their oceanfront pools, or get your zen on at the award-winning Mulia Spa. Yes, please.
