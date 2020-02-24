by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Feb. 24, 2020 11:28 AM
Fans and loved ones gathered at the Los Angeles Staples Center on Monday to honor the late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant with a celebration of life service.
The date—February 24, 2020—was truly significant. Two was the number on Gianna's basketball jersey and 24 was the number on Kobe's jersey. The number 20 represented both the number of years Kobe played for the Lakers and the number of years he was with his wife Vanessa Bryant.
Many attendees arrived at the Los Angeles Staples Center—often referred to as "the house that Kobe built"—in their Lakers attire and were given booklets featuring photos of the Bryant family.
Several athletes and celebrities attended the public memorial, as well. Beyoncé, Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera performed and Jimmy Kimmel, Shaquille O'Neal and Michael Jordan gave moving speeches. Friends and family members attended the celebration of life, as well. At one point, Vanessa paid tribute to Kobe and Gianna in a touching speech.
"The outpouring of love and support that my family has felt from around the world has been so uplifting," she said at one point. "Thank you so much for all your prayers."
Scott Varley/Orange County Register via ZUMA Wire
The singer performed "XO" followed by "Halo."
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
The rapper attended the celebration of life service.
The singer performed a beautiful rendition of "Ave Maria."
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host fought back tears during his heartfelt speech.
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
The singer teared up during the public memorial.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
The couple attended the celebration of life service at the Los Angeles Staples Center.
YouTube
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner remembered Kobe and Gianna at the celebration of life service.
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
The rapper attended the celebration of life service.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
The Grammy winner played the piano at the celebration of life.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Jackson attended the public memorial.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
The basketball player attended the celebration of life service.
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
The basketball star helped Kobe's wife off of the stage after her touching speech.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
The rapper and his wife remembered Kobe and Gianna at the public memorial.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
The basketball player gave a moving speech at the celebration of life event.
The basketball star gave a touching speech at the celebration of life service.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
The basketball players remembered Kobe and Gianna at the celebration of life service.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
The Olympic swimmer and his wife attended the celebration of life service.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
The basketball pros attended the public memorial.
YouTube
The couple attended the public memorial.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
The basketball star attended the celebration of life.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
The athlete mourned Kobe and Gianna's deaths at the public memorial.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
The coach and the basketball player mourned the deaths of Kobe and Gianna at the public memorial.
Kobe and Gianna died in a helicopter crash in January. Seven others were killed in the tragic accident, as well: John Altobelli, a baseball coach at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa; his wife, Keri Altobelli; their daughter, Alyssa Altobelli; Christina Mauser, an assistant basketball coach at Kobe's Mamba Sports Academy; Payton Chester, who played on the team; her mother, Sarah Chester; and Ara Zobayan, the pilot.
Kobe and Gianna were laid to rest in a private funeral earlier this month.
All of the proceeds from the celebration of life ticket sales were donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation. According to the website, the organization "exists to further Kobe and Gianna Bryant's legacy through charitable endeavors in sports."
For more information or to donate, please click here.
