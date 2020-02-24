Beyoncé is sending her love to a very close friend.

During Monday's celebration of life ceremony for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant, "a very close friend of the Bryant family" helped kick off the very special event.

Joined by a special choir, Beyoncé took to the stage inside the Staples Center to perform her hit song "XO" followed by "Halo."

"I'm here because I love Kobe and this was one of his favorite songs so I want to start that over but I want us to do it all together and I want you to sing it so loud that he hears your love," she told the packed venue where Kobe played thousands of games as a Los Angeles Lakers basketball player. "Are you ready? Love you."

Shortly after Kobe's death, Beyoncé took to Instagram and honored the NBA legend with a photo of Kobe and his daughter.