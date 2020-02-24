Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty on two counts of rape in his New York City trial.

The former Hollywood producer was found guilty rape in the third degree and criminal sexual act in the first degree, a jury announced Monday after coming to a verdict. Weinstein, after a two-year trial, was found not guilty on two counts of predatory sexual assault and one count of rape in the first degree.

Weinstein, who has denied all claims of non-consensual sex, was convicted of third degree rape of Jessica Mann. The 67-year-old was also convicted on a count of criminal sexual act in the first degree of Mimi Haleyi.

In response to the verdict news, the Time's Up movement as well as many celebrities have spoken out about the producer's convictions.

"This trial -- and the jury's decision today -- marks a new era of justice, not just for the Silence Breakers, who spoke out at great personal risk, but for all survivors of harassment, abuse, and assault at work," Tina Tchen, president and CEO of the TIME'S UP Foundation, said Monday.