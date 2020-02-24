Rebel Wilson is getting a lesson in the laws of attraction.

The Isn't It Romantic and Jojo Rabbit star stops by the Monday, Feb. 24 episode of Brain Games for the "Love and Attraction" episode. In the exclusive sneak peek above, Wilson is put through a speed dating experiment where she meets many men, each for a different amount of time. With these meetings, the men have a limited amount of time to impress the actress and they employ a ton of tactics.

"It's awesome being here. I feel like I'm part of a social experiment, which his awesome," she laughs in the clip above.