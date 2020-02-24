Jake Paul Deletes Zayn Malik Tweet After Gigi Hadid Diss

Jake Paul is regretting that tweet about Zayn Malik.

Over the weekend, the YouTube star called out the former One Direction singer on social media over an alleged encounter in Las Vegas. It appears that the celebs crossed paths while in Sin City for the Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II fight, and it's safe to say things didn't go very well.

"Almost had to clap up zane from 1 direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to f--k off for no reason when I was being nice to him...." Jake, spelling the artist's name wrong, tweeted. "Zane ik you're reading this... stop being angry cause u came home alone to ur big ass hotel room hahaha."

After seeing this tweet from Jake, Gigi Hadid hit "reply" to defend her man.

"Lol cause he doesn't care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie," the supermodel wrote. "Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed ..."