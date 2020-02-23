Justin Bieber is lending his vocal talents to Kanye West's Sunday Service choir.

The singer joined the famed choir on Sunday to sing Marvin Sapp's song "Never Would Have Made It" as the crowd watched in awe. As he began his performance, which Kim Kardashianrecorded on her Instagram Story, the singer stood by the piano in a red sweatshirt as North West and her friend Haidyn stood by him. The crowd cheered him on as he hit every single note with perfect pitch. After finishing his song, he got off the circular stage and embraced Kanye in the sea of singers.

His performance was preceded by the Choir singing a revamped and decidedly cleaner version of Roddy Ricch's "The Box" and "Ballin," in addition to "Love Come Down," "Jesus Is King" and other songs that had the audience on their feet, including North who danced and sang along with the choir.