Drew Carey Breaks Down Crying Remembering Ex-Fiancée Amie Harwick

Drew Carey got emotional on his Sirius XM radio show as he paid tribute to his late ex-fiancée Amie Harwick, who was killed last week at age 38.

Police had found the family and sex therapist unconscious on the ground beneath her Hollywood Hills home's third-story balcony and she later died of her injuries in a hospital. Los Angeles authorities have deemed the case a homicide and one of her former boyfriends was arrested for alleged connection with her death and charged with murder and burglary.

Carey and Harwick were engaged in 2017 but broke up a year later.

"I just wanted to let you know that my ex-fiancée, Amie, who I loved very much, was murdered the day after I recorded this so I didn't want people to hear this and hear me be happy and fun and think I didn't know it happened, or something," the 61-year-old The Price Is Right host said on Friday's episode of his Sirius XM show Drew Carey's Friday Night Freak-Out, according to NBC's Today show website.