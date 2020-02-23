by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Feb. 23, 2020 12:50 PM
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's search for a new name for their brand continues.
As the whole world now knows, Queen Elizabeth II essentially vetoed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's plans to name their new "charitable entity" Sussex Royal. As was stated by a spokesperson for Meghan and Harry, "While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organization, given the specific U.K. Government rules surrounding use of the word Royal, it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organization, when it is announced this Spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use 'SussexRoyal' in any territory post spring 2020."
They then dropped their trademark application for Sussex Royal for the possible use on a "wide range of goods and services, from books to clothing and educational and charitable campaigns." They personally initiated this process in December.
Then, on Sunday, Feb. 23 it seemed they had found the right name for their new charity. Multiple outlets reported their close friend Jessica Mulroney had registered the website "Sussex Global Charities" under her charitable entity The Shoebox Project Foundation.
However, in a statement shared to Twitter, the Canadian stylist revealed she never acted on Meghan and Harry's behalf. "If certain investigative journalists were to do their jobs, perhaps they would see that Shoebox Project Foundation is owned by a Mr Roy in North Carolina and has no affiliations or ties to our charity The Shoebox Project. Happy Sunday," she stated.
Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard/PA Wire
As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex previously stated, they will continue to use SussexRoyal.com as their official platform as they work on expanding their brand, which they claim is not a foundation.
Rather than create a foundation they "intend to develop a new way to effect change and complement the efforts made by so many excellent foundations globally," as they explained on their SussexRoyal website.
In addition to their good deeds, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are figuring out their next steps as they start a new chapter of their lives in North America. At the moment, the family-of-three is living in Victoria, Canada, but rumor has it they will be travelling south to California in the summer months. A source told E! News in late January Meghan and Harry have already "started to look at homes" in the Los Angeles area. According to multiple reports, the three might settle down in a Malibu mansion formerly owned by Brooke Burkeand David Charvet.
All in all, Meghan and Harry are truly forging their own path, without the Royal Family at their side.
