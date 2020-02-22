Meghan Trainor's Dad Hospitalized After Being Hit by Car

Meghan Trainor's dad was suddenly in danger.

The famous songstress' father Gary Trainor was hit by a car and hospitalized, the star's rep confirmed to E! News. "He is okay and in stable condition," the rep noted.

Citing sources close to the family, TMZ, which broke the news, reported Gary was taken to a hospital in Los Angeles on Friday. Per their report, the accident happened as he was crossing the street on foot. According to the website, via law enforcement sources, the driver involved in the accident stayed and spoke to police and reportedly told the authorities his dark clothing made it difficult to see him.

Meanwhile, the Grammy winner has not commented publicly on the accident involving her beloved father.

Gary is no stranger to Meghan's fans as he's been a staple figure in her career, having often accompanied his famous daughter on the red carpet and serving as a guiding musical force.