At the 2020 NAACP Image Awards, the stars came dressed to impress. 

As the annual award show was slated to begin inside the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Calif. Saturday night, many of your favorite celebrities stepped out on the red carpet in standout looks. 

With nominees like Cynthia ErivoMarsai MartinSterling K. BrownMichael B. Jordan and many more celebrities in attendance, there was no shortage of familiar faces and bold fashion. 

From Lizzo confident in a colorful print to Janelle Monáeunmissable in marigold, Tracee Ellis Ross powerful in plum and Angela Bassett enviable in emerald, there was endlessly unique style everywhere heads turned. 

But, don't just take our word for it. See all of the celebrity looks on the red carpet in E!'s gallery below. 

Cynthia Erivo, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Cynthia Erivo

The Harriet star's floral-embellished dress for the annual awards was practically a work of art. 

Logan Browning, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Logan Browning

The actress donned a layered black strapless gown for the star-studded event. 

Ryan Michelle Bathe, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Ryan Michelle Bathe

The actress beamed in a black and white gown. 

Sterling K. Brown, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sterling K. Brown

The This Is Us star was all smiles in a navy tuxedo. 

Lizzo, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Lizzo

The songstress brought her signature splashy style to the red carpet in this patterned design. 

Jill Scott, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jill Scott

The performer smiled for the cameras in a multi-colored jumpsuit. 

Asante Blackk, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Asante Blackk

The When They See Us star stepped out on the red carpet in a fashion forward ensemble. 

Harold Perrineau, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Harold Perrineau

The actor looked dapper in a berry tuxedo. 

Francia Raisa, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Francia Raisa

The actress popped on the red carpet in periwinkle. 

Lyric Ross, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lyric Ross

The This Is Us star's standout ensemble featured an oversized puffed sleeve. 

Trevor Jackson, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Trevor Jackson

The performer opted for a pink suit for the occasion. 

Brie Larson, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Brie Larson

The actress' bold look featured a tulle skirt with a pop of blue. 

Jamie Foxx, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jamie Foxx

The performer was dressed to impress in a traditional black tuxedo. 

Tiffany Haddish, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish

The comedian shimmered in a beaded metallic dress. 

Luka Sabbat, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Luka Sabbat

The actor was the epitome of laidback cool in a suit and undone tie. 

Marcus Scribner, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic

Marcus Scribner

The Black-ish actor rocked green and blue on the red carpet. 

Winston Duke, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Winston Duke

The Us actor was the epitome of chic in an all-black tuxedo. 

Kiki Layne, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kiki Layne

The actress was the epitome of elegance in a black gown with a sheer panel and floral embellishment.

Lena Waithe, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lena Waithe

The multi-hyphenate star smiled in a double-breasted suit. 

Michael B. Jordan, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Michael B. Jordan

The actor kept his look classic in a black tuxedo sans bow tie. 

Janelle Monae, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Janelle Monáe

The performer's colorful outfit featured a vibrant yellow skirt. 

Yara Shahidi, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi

The Grown-ish star gave the cameras two peace signs on the red carpet. 

Tracee Ellis Ross, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Tracee Ellis Ross

The Black-ish actress struck a pose in a standout plum design. 

Storm Reid, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic

Storm Reid

The Euphoria star posed for the cameras in a corseted design by Thom Browne. 

Jasmine Tookes, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jasmine Tookes

The model sported a strapless black dress belted with a bow for the occasion. 

Chloe Bailey, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chloe Bailey

The songstress confidently posed in a white suit. 

Angela Bassett, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Angela Bassett

The iconic actress smiled for the cameras in an emerald green strapless gown. 

MC Lyte, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

MC Lyte

The rapper donned a shimmering white gown at the annual awards. 

Marsai Martin, 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Marsai Martin

The Little star stood out on the red carpet in a feathered gown. 

