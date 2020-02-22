What better way to celebrate your London boy's birthday than in his hometown with famous friends?

Such was the case for Taylor Swift and her famous boyfriend Joe Alwyn on Friday night. In honor of the Harriet actor's 29th birthday, he and the songstress headed out to dinner at luxurious London hot spot Bob Bob Ricard, according to an eyewitness. However, the famous lovebirds were not alone. Per the source, Ed Sheeran, Cherry Seaborn and other friends joined them at a table of six for dinner.

Of course, a birthday calls for some toasting.

"They had fun drinking champagne at the table by pushing a button that says 'Press for Champagne' and having it immediately dispensed," the eyewitness said. "They were there for several hours enjoying the night."

During the gathering, the group also stayed entertained by drawing at the table and playing a game.