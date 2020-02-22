Kardashian Sisters Pay Tribute to Late Dad Robert Kardashian on His 76th Birthday

The Kardashian siblings are remembering their beloved father on a very special day. 

On Saturday, nearly 17 years since Robert Kardashian Sr.'s untimely passing, his famous daughters and son took to social media to honor him on what would have been his 76th birthday. 

His firstborn child, Kourtney Kardashian, shared two snaps of her with her father and sister Kim Kardashianfrom when they were pint-sized youngsters. "Happy Birthday to my Daddy," the Poosh founder wrote. Kris Jenner, who was married to Robert for 13 years before their 1991 divorce, commented with heart eyes and prayer hands emojis. 

"Happy Birthday dad! Miss you beyond understanding," Kim wrote on Instagram along with an old black and white photo of the father and daughter together. "Wish you were here to see it all!"

Youngest daughter Khloe Kardashian took fans down memory lane by sharing an array of throwback photos of Robert over the years with his kids, Kris, Caitlyn JennerKylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner

"Happy birthday to my handsome daddy!!!" Khloe wrote. 

As for Robert's only son, Rob Kardashian, the Arthur George founder also reflected on a happy time with his dad by sharing a photo of the two smiling together. 

"Happy birthday Dad!!" Rob tweeted. 

 

The late Kardashian passed away in September 2003 at 59 years old after a battle with esophageal cancer. Recently, Kim made headlines after sharing the signs that make her believe her son Psalm West is her father reincarnated. 

"Multiple people that had no idea that was my nanny or anything have come up to my baby to say that he's like a family member reincarnated," she told E! News earlier this month. "So my whole family, all the time, thinks it's my dad and is just so, like, emotional and close to him...he's left-handed like my dad...I don't even know if I believe in reincarnation, but I do now...but I want to believe it."

