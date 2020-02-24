15 Super Chic Maxi Dresses You Need For Spring

E! Illustration
by Carly Milne | Mon., Feb. 24, 2020 3:00 AM
As the winter frost subsides and the sun comes out to pull us out of our puffer jackets and scarves, you know what that means: time to get your wardrobe ready with dresses that are ready for that warmer weather!
But these aren't just any dresses. We've curated a list of on-trend maxi dresses that are ready for nearly anything you have to throw at it. There's dressy ones and cozy ones, romantic ones and bold ones, ones you can pull on and run out the door in, and ones you can dress up or down from work to a night on the town.
There's so many to choose from! But we recommend you start by shopping our list below, and then dust off your sandals! The sun's coming, and it's time to get ready...
Tone on tone floral gets its moment int this beautiful longline dress, with romantic and feminine sheer ruffled sleeves for a little added softness. There's even a little hardware, with gold vintage-like buttons. Wear it with heels, or belt it and pair it with boots.
With little at the chest, a little at the wrist and a little at the knee, there's a lot of style happening in this ruffled dress. But while the ruffles may draw you in, it's the chic plaid print that make it worth the investment as a solid transition piece for your wardrobe.
Chic? Yes. Stylish? You betcha. Jaw-droppingly bold? Undeniably so! While a split front shows off your legs and a bold floral print on a black backdrop highlights the rest of your body, a twist-front detail accents your waist, and brings the whole thing together.
Talk about drama! With a long, full sleeve that caps in a high-fashion cuff, a tiered voluminous body that adds to its allure, and the addition of a chain and faux leather belt to choose how you want to accent your waist, you'll definitely make an entrance in this dress.
There's so much going on with this dress, and we love it all: the deep V neck, the robe collar, the loose front pleats, the mega eye-catching print... we dare you to put on this dress and attempt to be a wallflower. It's just not possible.
Imagine taking this dress on vacation, where you could wear it barefoot on the beach, or dress it up with a cute pair of heeled sandals. Or maybe you wear it at home, with chic boots until the weather warms up. Our point is, it's versatile, and stunning, and your wardrobe will thank you for adding it to your repertoire.
This is one of those kinds of dresses that could work as a lounge-around-the-house dress, or a comfy-running-errands dress. But be forewarned: you won't want to take it off, because it's so sumptuously soft thanks to fabric made from organic and recycled materials.
We don't know if it's the bold red color, the tiered silhouette, the puffed sleeves or the contrasting white buttons, but everything about this dress makes us love it... particularly its easygoing style that could fits in from brunches to banquets.
Dressy, but make it comfy... and vice versa! Get it all in this dress, with a low V neck and empire waist made of soft, supple jersey fabric. Whether you wear it out on the town, or just around the house, you'll look stylish but cozy everywhere you go.
Available in standard, petite and plus sizes, this adorable eyelet dress is delightfully romantic while being breezy. It's cotton with a little spandex for a smidge of give, and there's some embroidery to add to its sweet visual style.
The ultimate grab-and-go dress is an amazing find, so if you're on the hunt for one, grab this one. It's a pull-on style, but its faux-wrap feel with a waist tie, hint of a bottom ruffle, and fantastically fab leopard print elevate what would otherwise be a basic dress.
Grab this stunningly eye-catching dress in plus and petite sizes, and watch the compliments roll in for its unique color combination, effortless style, and stunning geometric print. Grab a clutch and heels, and you're ready for a night on the town.
It's always nice to have some comfy staples in your wardrobe, and this dress definitely fits the bill. We have it in Milk Blossom and dress it down with a pair of Chucks, or dress it up with a chic sandal or open-toed heel. It's button-front, breathable, and fits in anywhere.
Okay, so you wanna dress it up. We hear you! This is the way to do it, in a satiny plunge maxi dress with two side slits to show off your gams. With a wrap-front v-neck top and a tie at the waist, you'll accent all your best assets, so get ready for jaws to drop when you slip this on.
With a slim-fitting bodice, spaghetti straps leading to a stunning neckline, and center front buttons that trail down its length, this dress is destined for the spotlight... and your wearing it will take both of you there. Isn't it begging to be accented by a cute little purse and high-heeled mules?
